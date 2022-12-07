ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOYGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance

ITTOY stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile

ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Corporation engages in the sale, maintenance, and support of computers and network systems, software development, information processing, and support services in Japan, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers information services-related to science and engineering; system maintenance and support services, including assembly, transfer, and installation of equipment, as well as 24-hour maintenance and systems operation services; and IT engineer training services.

