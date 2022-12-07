ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ITOCHU Techno-Solutions (OTCMKTS:ITTOY – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Stock Performance
ITTOY stock opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.15. ITOCHU Techno-Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82.
ITOCHU Techno-Solutions Company Profile
