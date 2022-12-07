NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NS Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

NSSXF opened at $28.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.21. NS Solutions has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $28.21.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

