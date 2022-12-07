Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Raised to B- at TheStreet

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sony Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $79.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99. Sony Group has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.58.

Institutional Trading of Sony Group

Sony Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Motco purchased a new position in Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.