UBS Group Increases Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Price Target to $93.00

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $79.00 to $93.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Signet Jewelers stock opened at $69.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.18.

In other news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $247,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 74.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,055,000 after purchasing an additional 613,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 21.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

