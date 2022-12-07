Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,702 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% during the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,077,000 after purchasing an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after purchasing an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 294,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 21.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,158,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $111.71 on Wednesday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.58 and a 12 month high of $189.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 18.91%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total transaction of $3,008,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at $75,463,660.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WSM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $143.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.67.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

