SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 146,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $624,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 480.8% in the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 57,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 47,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 65,776 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KBE opened at $46.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.28. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.