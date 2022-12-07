Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,231 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,469 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.09% of Ramaco Resources worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $173,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

Shares of METC opened at $11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $508.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Ramaco Resources ( NASDAQ:METC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 47.39% and a net margin of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $136.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

