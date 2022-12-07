Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALSMY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €37.00 ($38.95) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on shares of Alstom from €35.00 ($36.84) to €32.00 ($33.68) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Alstom Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALSMY opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92.

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for people movers and monorails, light rails, metros, commuter trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

