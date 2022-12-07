IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

IMIAY has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Societe Generale lowered shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of IMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

IMI Price Performance

Shares of IMIAY opened at $31.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.45. IMI has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $49.46.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

