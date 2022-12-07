Quantbot Technologies LP Has $453,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procore Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $66.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $88.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.46.

Shares of PCOR opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.44. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $89.78.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,172 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $277,801.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,619.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $147,299.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,093 shares of company stock worth $6,191,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

