Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 7,753.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Renasant were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant during the first quarter worth about $973,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Renasant by 154.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 32,972 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Renasant by 6.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,792,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,973,000 after buying an additional 26,806 shares during the period. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Renasant by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 22,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Stock Performance

Shares of RNST stock opened at $39.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. Renasant Co. has a 1 year low of $27.61 and a 1 year high of $41.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Renasant Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

RNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Renasant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

About Renasant

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

