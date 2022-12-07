Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nihon Unisys (OTC:NTULF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Nihon Unisys Price Performance
About Nihon Unisys
Engages in the business of information and communications technology services
