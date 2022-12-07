Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 271 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ciena by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Ciena by 9.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,287.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 231,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,124,287.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Ciena from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.74.

NYSE CIEN opened at $44.33 on Wednesday. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.00.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

