Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Downgraded to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OUKPY has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €11.00 ($11.58) to €10.50 ($11.05) in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj from €10.50 ($11.05) to €10.00 ($10.53) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Metso Outotec Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Metso Outotec Oyj Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of OUKPY opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. Metso Outotec Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $6.12.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

