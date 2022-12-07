Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $45,000 Investment in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in ExlService in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ExlService Stock Down 1.3 %

EXLS stock opened at $176.37 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.14 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

EXLS has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.57.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ExlService

(Get Rating)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

See Also

