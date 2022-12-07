Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allkem (OTCMKTS:OROCF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OROCF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Allkem in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Allkem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Allkem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allkem presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:OROCF opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Allkem has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $11.04.

Allkem Limited engages in the production and sale of lithium and boron in Argentina. Its flagship project is the Olaroz Lithium Facility located in Jujuy province in northern Argentina. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Brisbane, Australia.

