Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Landis+Gyr Group (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Landis+Gyr Group from CHF 53 to CHF 54 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Landis+Gyr Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LDGYY opened at $17.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, managed network, and energy data management solutions.

