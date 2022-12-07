Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 4.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,759,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,229,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,238 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,884,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,969,000 after buying an additional 775,294 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in PPL by 39.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,358,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in PPL by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,128,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $193,396,000 after acquiring an additional 140,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,204,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,090,000 after acquiring an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL stock opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.47 and a 52 week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.96.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. Research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. PPL’s payout ratio is 94.74%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on PPL to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PPL from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

