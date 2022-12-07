Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 12,071 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Etsy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 125.7% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $135.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. The company has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.80. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $247.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Etsy

Several research firms have weighed in on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.14.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $2,216,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $10,919,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,790,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 222,288 shares of company stock worth $23,485,334 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.