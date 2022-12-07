The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pilbara Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

Get Pilbara Minerals alerts:

Pilbara Minerals Trading Up 2.0 %

Pilbara Minerals stock opened at $3.08 on Wednesday. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $3.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.49.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited explores for, develops, and operates mineral resources in Australia. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.