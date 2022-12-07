Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Takes $48,000 Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSAT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 153.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,793 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $90,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,290 shares in the company, valued at $404,341. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,533 shares of company stock worth $119,607. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Viasat Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $31.52 on Wednesday. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.86.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $656.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.08 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Viasat from $47.50 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viasat currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.80.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.