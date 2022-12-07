Teacher Retirement System of Texas Cuts Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 58.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

NYSE:PNW opened at $78.06 on Wednesday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.865 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Siebert Williams Shank raised their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.