Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Elis (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Elis Price Performance
Elis stock opened at $15.50 on Wednesday. Elis has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.
About Elis
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elis (ELSSF)
- Ulta Issues A Beautiful FY Outlook, But Is the Stock A Buy Now?
- Should The Bancorp Make Your Small-Cap Watchlist for 2023?
- 3 Consumer Cyclical Stocks With Good Momentum
- Could Pinduoduo Be the Best Chinese Stock to Own?
- 3 Big Box Retail Bets for the Holidays
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.