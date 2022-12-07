Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 270.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc purchased 57,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $154.59 per share, with a total value of $8,877,485.34. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,483,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,209,907.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total transaction of $1,433,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,752.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 489,768 shares of company stock valued at $77,322,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $203.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.82. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.94 and a 52 week high of $235.72.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.58. Medpace had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 41.39%. The company had revenue of $383.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Medpace’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

