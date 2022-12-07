JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) to Underweight

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of UMICY stock opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. Umicore has a 1-year low of $6.95 and a 1-year high of $12.62.
