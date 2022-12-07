AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Morgan Stanley

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 115 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. AB SKF has a 1 year low of $12.57 and a 1 year high of $26.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.60.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

