O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Holdings Decreased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its stake in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,518 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in O-I Glass in the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the second quarter valued at $703,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 38.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 14,871 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 1.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 414,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 19.7% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

OI stock opened at $16.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.78. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About O-I Glass

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.86.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

