Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 31,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of PROG as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in PROG during the first quarter worth $20,139,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROG by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 826,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,765,000 after purchasing an additional 659,312 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in PROG by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 733,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 214,899 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in PROG by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,065,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after purchasing an additional 208,009 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of PROG in the 1st quarter worth $4,770,000. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.87 and a 200 day moving average of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $922.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 2.00. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $46.85.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

