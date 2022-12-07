Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WKCMF has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €145.00 ($152.63) to €114.00 ($120.00) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €155.00 ($163.16) to €135.00 ($142.11) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €160.00 ($168.42) to €150.00 ($157.89) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wacker Chemie from €180.00 ($189.47) to €183.00 ($192.63) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wacker Chemie from €146.00 ($153.68) to €140.00 ($147.37) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wacker Chemie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

Wacker Chemie Price Performance

Shares of WKCMF opened at $126.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.44. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $200.00.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.