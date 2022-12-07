TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered TIS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup lowered TIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

TIS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TISNF opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. TIS has a one year low of $26.10 and a one year high of $28.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

