John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of John Wood Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of John Wood Group from GBX 180 ($2.19) to GBX 165 ($2.01) in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on John Wood Group from GBX 262 ($3.19) to GBX 237 ($2.89) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

John Wood Group Stock Performance

WDGJF opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. John Wood Group has a 52-week low of $1.19 and a 52-week high of $3.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.85.

About John Wood Group

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

