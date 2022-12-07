Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,846,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,338,274,000 after acquiring an additional 532,344 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,457,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,072,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,973,000 after acquiring an additional 182,822 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.36.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AJG stock opened at $195.98 on Wednesday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $147.32 and a 52-week high of $201.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

