Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Invests $49,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %
VOT stock opened at $184.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $180.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $163.55 and a 12 month high of $257.65.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
