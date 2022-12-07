Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 8,061 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 146.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in WestRock were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in WestRock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WRK. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

WestRock stock opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $54.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day moving average is $38.91.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

