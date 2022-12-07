Quantbot Technologies LP Has $541,000 Stock Position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) by 16,278.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,156 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.06% of Zeta Global worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Zeta Global by 326.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,850,000 after buying an additional 6,295,574 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zeta Global by 0.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,881,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Zeta Global by 34.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 927,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,831,000 after purchasing an additional 239,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 739.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 770,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 678,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,812,000. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares in the company, valued at $134,471,098.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total value of $1,420,086.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,471,098.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $245,585.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,594,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,517,652.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 259,483 shares of company stock valued at $2,121,459 over the last ninety days. 46.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zeta Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zeta Global in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of Zeta Global stock opened at $8.10 on Wednesday. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.