Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 25,869 Shares of KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) by 547.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,596 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,869 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in KnowBe4 were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of KnowBe4 by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KnowBe4 during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in KnowBe4 by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 97,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNBE opened at $24.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $26.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $24.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet raised shares of KnowBe4 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial cut shares of KnowBe4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $24.90 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KnowBe4 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.63.

In other KnowBe4 news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $106,776.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,900.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $1,897,155.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 5,608 shares of KnowBe4 stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total value of $106,776.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,900.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 535,017 shares of company stock valued at $12,291,298 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

