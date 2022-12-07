Quantbot Technologies LP Cuts Stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its stake in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Photronics were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLAB. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Photronics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Photronics by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Photronics by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 44,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Photronics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

Photronics Trading Down 1.5 %

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.94, for a total transaction of $37,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,698.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Photronics stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Photronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.83.

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.