Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 53,345 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 2,606.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,345 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.10% of Denny’s worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 44.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Denny’s by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 11.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 76,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DENN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 5,421 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $69,551.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares in the company, valued at $9,017,730.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,921 shares of company stock worth $3,079,126. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DENN opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

