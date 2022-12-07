317 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 530.4% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $144.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.53. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $128.24 and a 52-week high of $170.49.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

