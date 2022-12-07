660 Shares in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Bought by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Shares of SLYG opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.25. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.07 and a 12 month high of $94.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

