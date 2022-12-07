Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 27,197 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 27,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 29.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the second quarter worth about $1,434,000. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 665,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.75. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.13.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.98%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.02%.

KREF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KREF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.