Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 3,914 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 54.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,265,000 after buying an additional 441,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 37.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 326,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,832,000 after buying an additional 89,097 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $3,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,602,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after buying an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 122,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32,887 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBX. Susquehanna cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

GBX stock opened at $35.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $53.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 77.70%.

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $742,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,248,028.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $3,439,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

