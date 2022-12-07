Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in DigitalOcean were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 31.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,883 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 121,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,052,000 after acquiring an additional 85,716 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 316.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $56,026.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 85,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,714,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,119.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,768 shares of company stock valued at $708,576 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Trading Down 1.5 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of DOCN opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.59, a current ratio of 9.19 and a quick ratio of 9.19. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $98.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCN. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DigitalOcean from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DigitalOcean from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank of America reduced their target price on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.42.

DigitalOcean Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.