Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $498,000 Investment in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 222,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. Quantbot Technologies LP owned 0.26% of Avaya as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avaya during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Avaya by 210.5% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avaya by 225.0% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avaya by 30.0% during the first quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 1,739,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,039,000 after acquiring an additional 401,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE AVYA opened at $1.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.98. The firm has a market cap of $104.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $21.65.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

