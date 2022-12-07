Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $477,000 in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 327.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 642.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Price Performance

Shares of HGV opened at $42.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $55.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

