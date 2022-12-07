Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 171,184.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,515,000 after acquiring an additional 100,999 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,074,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,613,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 285,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,725,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 78,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,211,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $223.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.40. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $157.65 and a fifty-two week high of $206.73.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Company Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

