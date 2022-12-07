Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 4,729 Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,729 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Simulations Plus by 3.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 3.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,693 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Simulations Plus from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Simulations Plus to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Simulations Plus from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP opened at $38.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $780.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03 and a beta of 0.45. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $67.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 39.34%.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $797,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,070,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,352,698.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,621,600 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

