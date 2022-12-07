Quantbot Technologies LP Grows Stock Holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Buckle were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 381,525 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Buckle by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,347,000 after purchasing an additional 265,484 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after acquiring an additional 76,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Buckle by 97.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 342,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Buckle by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 17,592 shares during the period. 53.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Buckle alerts:

Buckle Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $44.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.57. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 18th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $332.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.30 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 67.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.