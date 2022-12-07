Quantbot Technologies LP Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 321.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,909 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 203,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 28.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

REYN stock opened at $31.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.36. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.45.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 74.80%.

REYN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

