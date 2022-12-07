Citigroup Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $80.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Comerica from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. DA Davidson downgraded Comerica from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Comerica from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $65.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.98.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.20 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.03%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Comerica by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,758,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $430,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,121 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 574,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,966,000 after acquiring an additional 406,258 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,871,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,224,000 after acquiring an additional 366,188 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $25,237,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth $23,743,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

